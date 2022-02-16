Hollister woman and child die in apparent pool drowning

Contra Costa County authorities are investigating.

A Hollister woman along with her 4-year-old daughter, died from an apparent drowning in a backyard pool on Feb. 13 in Blackhawk, a Bay Area country club community.

According to Public Information Officer Jimmy Lee of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy arrived at the home around 2:56 p.m., after a report that the woman was in the pool and not breathing. He was told the child, whose name is being withheld, had already been taken to San Ramon Regional Medical Center (SRRMC).

Fire personnel attempted to resuscitate the 31-year-old woman, identified as Llaneth Chavez.

The child was taken from the pool and rushed to SRRMC.

Lee said following the initial attempt to render aid, Chavez was taken to the medical center as well, where both victims were later pronounced dead.

Autopsies were held on the morning of Feb. 14.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play, but an investigation is being conducted, and that they are withholding any conclusions until they receive toxicology tests.

The sheriff’s office requests the public to contact them at (925) 313-2600 if they have any relevant information about the case.

