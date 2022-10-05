Hollister Women’s Club fashion show returns Oct. 8

The event raises funds for community projects.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba

Since 1913, the Women’s Club of Hollister has been providing opportunities for the community through events, volunteering, and attending conventions. Now, the Women’s club is preparing its third annual Beauty is a strong Woman fashion show scheduled for Oct. 8.

As part of a National Organization of Women’s clubs, they are dedicated to bringing positive change to the women and children of Hollister. The group has participated in projects such as Comfort & Care Bundles and the Laundry to Literacy.

“We have tried out various fundraising ideas over the years,” Committee Chairperson Kimberly Kimber said. “We have some very fashionable members, so it seemed logical to try out a fashion show.”

The fashion show will feature the clothing of three women-run businesses: Irma’s Fashions, Mrs. B’s Z Place and Bella Charm. Each business will showcase a blend of casual, business and formal clothing that fit the latest trends and the fall season. This year’s show will have 12 models including various Women’s Club members.

There will also be several gift basket raffles including a wine basket, spa basket, garden basket, baby basket and a Halloween basket.

It will be Hollister’s Irma’s fashions’ third year showcasing products. Store owner Karen Tonascia said that this show will be extra special because it will be their first show since the pandemic.

“A lot of people in the women’s club are our customers and we think they are amazing people, so we hope participating in this event will show the audience what we have to offer,” Tonascia added.

Bella Charm in Hollister has participated in several different fashion shows throughout its 20 years in business.

“We enjoy showing our wares in the fashion shows and we’ve been in contact with the Women’s Club for a while. It’s a very fun and positive event,” owner Lynn Shaffer said.

Ms. B’s Z-Place in San Juan Bautista specializes in vintage attire. They have participated in the Women’s club fashion shows every year.

“This event is one that I always look forward to,” owner Patricia Barnes said. “After being shut down by COVID, it will be exciting to ‘get on with the show!’ I am looking forward to working with these awesome ladies again and doing my part to help them to help others.”

Tickets for the event are $50 each. The proceeds support local needs such as high school scholarships, Comfort & Care bundles, and Girls Inc. A full list of the groups that are supported is here.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.