Hollister won’t pay extra to fix Ladd Lane blunder

The painted zig-zag lines stir widespread reaction.

Cars on Ladd Lane driving mostly within the lines. Photo by Marisa Sachau.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau

Ladd Lane has become something of a nationwide sensation by leaving residents wondering if they should follow the squiggly lines or drive straight.

Hollister City Manager Brett Miller said the roads will be fixed at no cost to the city. The painting was funded by the Transportation Development Act Funds.

The total contracted price for the slurry seal and the striping for the traffic calming of Ladd Lane was $596,000.

Miller said that the roads were painted by general contractor Precision Grade and subcontractors Sierra Traffic Markings and Graham Contractors.

“The contractor is responsible for the error and making sure the road matches the plans,” said Miller.

The road has brought a lot of laughs to social media, with users commenting about how outrageous it is and wondering whether it was painted like this on purpose. Posts have been reshared about the road appearing on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and how it has put Hollister “on the map.”

Fallon said, “Yeah. This is why you just don’t tell city employees to ‘just have fun with it.’”

The city is having fun with the accidental squiggles on Ladd Lane by having a Wonky Street Kart Racing on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants are invited to bring a bike, scooter or low volt powered ride-on to the race.

