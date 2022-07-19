Hollister’s 150 years celebration to include memorabilia

Local youth are building a time capsule and collecting souvenirs from the community.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau

In honor of Hollister’s 150th anniversary, a time capsule will be built by 16-year-old Boy Scout troop 455 member Diego Villalpando. This will be his Eagle Scout project, pending approval from the Eagle Scout Board of Review on June 16.

An Eagle Scout project is a leadership project for their community done by a high school age Boy Scouts.

Villalpando will be building the stainless steel rectangular time capsule himself, having received complete funding from the Hollister City Council earlier this month. Girl Scout Madeline Rosa, 14, of Troop 20029 is in charge of collecting the mementos that will go inside the capsule.

Suggestions for what to put in the time capsule include a map of Hollister and photos of the downtown area. Rosa has also mentioned including a mask, a COVID-19 at-home test kit, a drawing of Hollister. She will give final approval of what goes in the time capsule, and will be charged with ensuring the contents will remain secure and intact for the next 50 years.

Villalpando will start building the capsule on July 23 in preparation for the unveiling on Aug. 6.

The time capsule will be opened at Hollister’s bicentennial on Aug. 6, 2072.

The anniversary committee, consisting of representatives of local organizations, has been meeting weekly as the celebration gets closer.

Hollister’s 150th anniversary celebration will be held downtown on Aug. 6. A parade will start at 10 a.m., after which the committee aims to create a carnival-like atmosphere with games and rides such as a ferris wheel and giant slide. The post-parade festivities are tentatively scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

