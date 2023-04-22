Hollister’s 2023 Farmers’ Market gets underway

Event runs weekly through Oct. 11.

First day of 2023 Farmers' Market. Photo by Eden De Alba.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba

On April 19, crowds flooded downtown Hollister for the Hollister Downtown Association’s Farmers’ Market- the first of a 26-week season which ends on Oct 11.

Local companies came together to celebrate the first day of the market, including various organizations such as Integrated Waste Management, Recology, Community Health Partnership and Don’t Dump on San Benito.

A variety of food trucks featuring goods from Hapa Bros, Ivan’s Baked Potatoes and Steak Stop were also in attendance at the event.

This year the Farmers’ Market has moved location and expanded. It takes place on San Benito St. between Fifth and Seventh Streets making room for more vendors and allowing downtown businesses to participate by using their parklets.

“I really like this new location. I think this location is a lot more inviting” attendee and owner of Deluxe Hair Salon, Haley Dickerson said.

Said attendee Frank Halter, who has been attending for the past seven years, “I work in a kitchen, so I like to come every Wednesday to pick up fresh produce.”

The Farmers’ Market also featured entertainment including a DJ, a bouncy house for kids and more.

“My favorite part is simply being out here and seeing all of our friends and neighbors come together,” attendee Claudia Hernandez said.

To learn more about the Farmers’ Market and the vendors attending, visit the Hollister Downtown Association’s website.

