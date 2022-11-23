Hollister’s 32nd Annual Lights On Celebration returns Nov. 26

The event includes, tree decorating, entertainment, parade and photos with Santa Claus.

Information provided by the Hollister Downtown Association

The Hollister Downtown Association, in partnership with the City of Hollister and Bourdet’s Christmas Trees, announced the 32nd Annual Lights On Celebration is scheduled to occur Nov. 26 in downtown Hollister.

The release said this year’s theme is Celebrating 150 Hollister Christmases, which is in line with the year-long celebration for the City of Hollister’s 150th anniversary.

According to the release, the event kicks off at 9 a.m. with the Dec-A-Tree Project, which began in 1994 to benefit families in need and help brighten their Holiday Season. The Hollister Downtown Association coordinates the decoration efforts by individuals, businesses, and youth service clubs. The trees are donated each year by Bourdet’s Choose & Cut Christmas Tree Farm.

The Holiday Car Display starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. and features this year’s Street Festival Winner car club with the most participation, Impala Car Club. The release said the club will be displaying their vehicles on the corners of Seventh and San Benito streets.

At 1 p.m., the Lights on Celebration will see the return of the Holiday Boutique at the Veterans’ Memorial Building, which will feature over 30 artisan vendors selling unique one-of-a-kind items.

The release said there will also be a holiday food court starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. and will feature eight local favorites to choose from, in addition to the downtown restaurants that will be open during the festivities.

There will be live entertainment starting at 3 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Building, with performances also at Fifth Street. This year’s performers include Ha’a Hula, Animation Dance Community, Fusion, Yamamoto Hula Ohana, and Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts.

The Lights On Celebration Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. starting on the corners of San Benito and Haydon streets and will go through the downtown area and culminate on Fifth Street. This year’s parade will feature over 70 local businesses, departments, youth organizations, schools and nonprofit groups.

“This is also the first appearance of Santa and Mrs. Claus,” the release said.

The City of Hollister’s Park and Recreation Department will be having their Downtown Hollister Christmas Tree Lighting at 7:15 p.m. in front of the Veterans’ Memorial Building. This year’s tree is over 14 feet tall and will feature beautiful decorations and lights. The tree is being provided by Bourdet’s Choose & Cut Christmas Tree Farm.

Right after the Tree Lighting, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Holiday Boutique and will go until 8:30 p.m. when the Holiday Boutique ends. Photos will be taken by Zoom PhotoGraphix and Video Express and will cost $7 for a 5×7 photo. The release said all photos will be available to pick up at the Hollister Downtown Association’s office starting on Dec. 6 or can be mailed to the clients.

For more information, please contact Omar Rosa with the Hollister Downtown Association at 831-265-6463, via email at [email protected] or visit us at 535 San Benito St. Hollister, CA 95023.