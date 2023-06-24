This article was written by BenitoLink intern Michael Koteles

On Saturday, June 17, the streets of downtown Hollister, specifically a crowded San Benito Street, came alive with the Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo Parade.

Women’s club of Hollister celebrates 110 years. Photo by Michael Koteles.

The Downtown Parade serves as the inaugural event for a series of festivities leading up to the 89th anniversary of the San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo, set to take place June 23rd to June 25th, 2023.

“We are excited to return to historic Bolado Park next weekend,” said Dave Westrick, retired Hollister police chief and a director of the Saddle Horse Association. “June 23-25, 2023. It will be our 89th year for our rodeo. We have a full slate of events.” https://sanbenitocountyrodeo.com/calendar/”

This year there was over 50 community entries in the parade consisting of marching bands, floats, horsemen, and horsewomen, the 2023 Miss San Benito Rodeo, wagons, and various other community groups. Parade Judges were Jae Eade and Donnie Marcus.

WINNERS EQUESTRIAN, JUDGED BY ALICE LAWELLIN:

RODEO CLASS QUEEN PRINCESS

1ST #14 CALIFORNIA RODEO SALINAS

2ND #3 SADDLE HORSE SHOW QUEEN COLOR GUARD

3ND #15 MISS SALINAS VALLEY FAIR

FANCY DRESSED WESTERN LADY

#23 CANDY GRAHAM

LADIES SIDE SADDLE

#24 CHARLIE ALAMO

JR. EQUESTRIAN

#25 NOELANI VALDEZ

CHARO/CHARA MOUNTED CHARIOS

1ST #30 CHARROS Y ESCORAMUZA EL CORTENAIL

2ND #21 PONCHO4 ACRES

SINGLE RIDER

#4 COOPERS CALLING

SHERIFF POSSE

#28 MERCED CO. SHEIFFS POSSE

CHARRO/CHARRA VAQUERO MDT GROUP

1ST #55 CUADRA EXCLUSINA

2ND #54 SALINAS VALLEY CHARRO

General Category Parade Winners:

Bands: 1st– Hollister High School Scarlet Regiment, 2ndWatsonville Community Band

Floats: 1st– Hollister Women’s Club, 2nd- San Benito County Cattlewomen

Vehicle: 1st-Pat Ricotti-Bucking Tractor, 2nd– Paul Carbone Classic Car

Performance: 1st-St. Catherine of Alexandria School Twirlers, E Clampus Vitus, Chapter 1846 Monterey Viejo

Photo by Michael Koteles.

The Saddle Horse Show Parade began in 1932 and is one of the oldest events in San Benito County.

An estimated 5500 were in attendance. This year the Hollister Downtown Association partnered with the existing Saddle Horse Show Parade committee to coordinate the parade.

“There were approximately 40 head of longhorn cattle and over 130 horses in this year’s parade.” said Teri Escamilla, events manager. “One of our Board members proclaimed this year’s parade as the best Saddle Horse Show Parade yet! Very diverse and entertaining.”

Girl’s Softball NorCal CCS State Champions. Photo Michael Koteles.

Vehicle: 1st-Pat Ricotti-Bucking Tractor, 2nd– Paul Carbone Classic Car

Performance: 1st-St. Catherine of Alexandria School Twirlers, E Clampus Vitus, Chapter 1846 Monterey Viejo

52 organizations participated in the parade. They are listed here:

Cattle Drive VFW Post 9242 Honor Guard Saddle Horse Show Queen Color Guard Hollister High School Scarlet Regiment City of Hollister Police Department San Benito County Cattlewomen Miss Salinas Valley Fair 2023-Miss Kyla Lambert King City Stampede Hollister Elementary School District Friends of the San Benito County Free Library Paul Carbone-Classic Car Hollister Concerts Bea Gonzales-Supervisor District 5 California Rodeo Salinas CA RODEO Salinas Susan Postigo Gavilan College-Hollister Site San Benito County Sheriff Search and Rescue Bracco’s Towing Calera Wine Rancho 4 Aces Spreckles VFW Candy Graham Charlie Alamo Quadrille Queens Noelani Valdez of the Quadrille Queens Women’s Club of Hollister Charlie Davis Merced County Sheriff Posse Agricultural History Project Charros y Escaramuza El Centenario St. Catherine of Alexandria School Twirlers Watsonville Community Band The Pour Bus Rose Escobar-Candidate for Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2023 Girl Scouts Rancho Vargas Cynergy Living Cancer Free Hollister Vikings Granite Rock Pat Ricotti-Bucking Tractor Cooper’s Calling R.E.A.C.H. San Benito Parks Foundation Gilroy Rodeo E Clampus Vitus, Chapter 1846 Monterey Viejo Les Schwab Los Migueles Community Foodbank of San Benito County San Benito Stage Company Santa Anita Ranch Sheep Wagon Ausaymas 4-H Salinas Valley Charros Cuadra Excusiva

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.