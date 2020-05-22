Hollsiter initiating major citywide planning effort with new committee and website

City actively seeking to involve community in steering General Plan update process. First General Plan Advisory Committee will meet June 4.

The city of Hollister is embarking on a major planning process to update its General Plan, the document that will guide development and conservation in the city over the next 20 years.

According to a recent release, the city is actively seeking to involve the community in steering the general plan update process. On Thursday, June 4 from 6-8 p.m., the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) will meet for the first time which will kick-off the opportunity to participate in the general plan update. Appointed by the City Council, the advisory committee will provide recommendations at key milestones. All committee meetings are open to the public and will include time for public comment.

The City is also launching an interactive website (www.Hollister2040.org) to allow the public to understand and comment on the General Plan Update process remotely. The website available in English and Spanish, and includes information about the project, a sign-up process for the project mailing list, interactive online exercises, and identifies other ways to provide input on the project.

The release said creating a community vision to establish the guiding principles for the general plan update will be one of the first steps of the process. The vision will identify the community’s aspirations for Hollister’s future. The city will host a series of virtual visioning workshops and events in June and July, with an advisory committee meeting to discuss the vision slated for August 2020. During the COVID-19 crisis, the city will hold outreach activities online. In person events related to the General Plan will start as soon as health conditions allow.

“We are excited to get this process underway,” said Development Services Director Bryan Swanson. “We want to hear from the community about their vision for Hollister’s future. We hope that community members will let us know their hopes and concerns for the City over the next 20 years.”

If you’d like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview, please call the city of Hollister’s Planning Division at (831) 636-4360 or e-mail generalplan@hollsiter.ca.gov.