Homeschool students go to Sacramento

The field trip included Capitol Park, Sacramento History Museum and the California State Railroad Museum.

A group of seven homeschool families participated on a two-day field trip to Sacramento on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Over 10 school-aged students toured several memorials and monuments in and around Capitol Park and attended the Sacramento History and California State Railroad museums.

The first day of the school field trip included visiting the Civil War Memorial, Firefighters Memorial, Peace Officers’ Memorial, Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Purple Heart Memorial, and the Liberty Bell.

Prior to the field trip, students worked on a packet that included activities related to the memorials.

On the second day, students attended the Sacramento History Museum which included exhibits of the 1860s and 1870s floods, the gold rush, old books and newspaper clippings.

At the State Railroad Museum students toured the three story building that included train carts and other displays. They also got to play with toy train sets.

Chase Gilliland, 11, 6th grade:

“I liked Capitol Park with all of the monuments. I noticed that the Purple Heart monument was built like a Egyptian obelisk. It was a great trip with my family and friends.”

Melia Magaña (daughter of BenitoLink reporter Noe Magaña), 9, 4th grade:

“My Sacramento trip was amazing! After we found a parking spot, we went to the state capitol park, where there was a lot of space to play around. After that, I saw all my friends! They were in the field trip, too. We looked at big statues and monuments. I liked the first museum more than the railroad one because the railroad museum was all about trains and that wasn’t interesting to me. The History Museum had more interesting things like how people dressed and traveled in the past. It showed a piece of real gold.”