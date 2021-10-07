Honoring San Benito County heroes

Quilts of Honor ceremony celebrates hometown leaders as well as U.S. veterans

Belinda Scattini accepted a quilt in honor of her late husband, U.S. Army veteran and former SBC Sheriff and Marshal, Robert D. Scattini. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu.

The Pinnacle Quilters of San Benito County held its sixth annual Quilts of Honor Ceremony at the San Benito County Fair on Oct. 3. The event, which was attended by Congressman Jimmy Panetta, honored 11 local U.S. veterans and eight local hometown heroes with homemade quilts. This year was the first time non-veterans were honored by the quilters.

The veteran honorees were:

Danny Cordova, U.S. Army National Guard

Anthony Del Real, U.S. Air Force

Gerald Gabe (in memoriam), U.S. Air Force

Gary Hosman, U.S. Air Force

Milton Kelly, U.S. Army

Patrick Kennedy, U.S. Army

David E. Lantis, U.S. Navy

Wayne Mezerkor, U.S. Navy

Jose Ornelas Reynoso, U.S. Marine Corps

Robert D. Scattini (in memoriam), U.S. Army

Michael C. Wilson, U.S. Army

Hometown Hero honorees were:

Dr. Michael Bogey, Hazel Hawkins Hospital chief of staff, chief medical officer and chief of emergency medicine

Russel Brown, San Benito County sheriff’s deputy

Breyon Canez, SBC sheriff’s sergeant

Staci Esqueda, Hollister police officer

Hazel Hawkins Hospital employees

Linda Lampe, homeless advocate, Hollister Community Outreach

Brianna Lee, paramedic

Dr. Amit Mathur M.D., former Hazel Hawkins Hospital chief of staff

Panetta urged his listeners to help others in the community.

“With these quilts, we not only thank you for your service, but we acknowledge that it’s’ this kind of service which is the fabric of our country, and allows us to experience the strength of our American democracy,” Panetta said. “I believe that we are a nation based on ‘We the People.’ It’s left up to all of us to ensure that the people of our community and of our country not run away from disaster and disease, but that they run towards it.”

Including this year’s 19 quilts, a total of 155 quilts have been given to honorees since the ceremony’s inception in 2015, Pinnacles Quilters Chairwoman Diane Meserkor said.

The annual ceremony, inspired by the National Quilts of Valor, had fewer nominations for veterans this year, Mezerkor said. She attributed the lack of nominees to the pandemic. In response, quilters opened nominations for non-veteran locals who went above and beyond to help county residents during the past year.

