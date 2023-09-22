Information provided by Hope Harvest Festival



Hope Harvest Festival is a family- friendly event celebrating the fall season and highlighting San Benito County — local artisan and vintage vendors, local produce, and local pumpkins.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 23 and 24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the San Benito Historical Park.

Along with the popular pumpkin patch, there will be an expanse upon the general child and family entertainment. Join in for some exciting games, face painting for the kids, and a first ever pumpkin pie eating contest! At the event, you can also enter raffles to win one of our many beautiful donated quilts.

The mission of Hope Harvest is to support local cancer warriors! Hope Harvest is a 501c3

non-profit that directly helps local families with some of the expenses they face due to

their battle with cancer.

Honor a cancer warrior and help share the cost of the pumpkin wagons by purchasing a

wagon sign. Send $50 per honoree to the Venmo account @Hope-HarvestFestival with

“In Honor of [recipients name]” in the comments https://venmo.com/u/Hope-

HarvestFestival

To learn more about Hope Harvest Festival, visit the Facebook or Instagram pages or donate directly to the grant at the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

https://linktr.ee/hopeharvestfestival?utm_source=linktree_profile_share

We hope you come by and check out the event! You won’t want to miss it

