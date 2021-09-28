Hope Harvest Festival returns in early October

The two-day event will be held at the San Benito County Historical Park.

The Hope Harvest Festival will be taking place on October 2nd and 3rd at the San Benito Historical Park located at 8300 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos. Admission is free but we are asking for a $5.00 parking donation to help pay for the rental of the facilities.

Our event includes vendors of both vintage and artisan items and we are adding a larger selection of food items. With this historical venue, and continuing efforts to improve the event, we are hoping to continue to build on our generous community’s support.

The proceeds from the pumpkin patch and the produce stand will be donated to a local grant that provides emergency funding for local cancer warriors that are struggling to make ends meet while in treatment. The grant has been established at the Community Foundation of San Benito County under Hope Harvest Festival/Cancer Warriors Grants. The goal of the fund is to provide grants to patients in active treatment who have a financial need caused by their cancer, whether from high medical costs, loss of income or other circumstances. “We believe the disease is two-fold: you have the stress of trying to get well again, and you have the stress of the financial impact that the treatment has on the household.”

The festival has operated as a nonprofit pumpkin patch and produce stand for the past nine years consecutively, initially located at the Ferry Morris Ranch on Highway 156, the nonprofit moved to the San Benito Historical Park in 2019.

We hope to see you there to help us celebrate “ALL THINGS FALL!”

