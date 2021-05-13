HPD arrests homicide suspect

The victim allegedly fell from a moving car being driven by the Hollister woman.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

Hollister Police Department announced it arrested on May 12 a Hollister woman suspected of a homicide in 2020.

According to police, on Nov. 19, 2020 at about 2:09 a.m., Hollister police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Park Street for a report of an adult male found in the roadway unconscious and bleeding from the head. Officers arrived and located the adult male that was later identified as Hollister resident Nikko Espinoza, 28, lying in the roadway unconscious with a suspected head injury.

Officers rendered medical aid to Espinoza until Hollister Fire Department and AMR personnel arrived to take over lifesaving efforts. Espinoza was lifeflighted to a local trauma hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Hollister police officers, Detective T. Torres and Detective Melgoza, worked on this investigation following up on leads and tips provided by the community. Their investigation led them to Espinoza’s girlfriend Jessica Chacon, 32, of Hollister who allegedly was with him that morning and was in an altercation with Espinoza.

During the altercation Espinoza allegedly fell from Chacon’s moving vehicle and sustained a head injury resulting in his death. Jessica Chacon was arrested on May 12 and booked for murder (187 PC) and is being held on $1,000,000 bail at the San Benito County Jail.

In the press release, the Hollister Police Department thanked the initial patrol officers, fire department/ AMR who were on scene, detectives, San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, Department Of Justice, the community, and the Espinoza family for their assistance in this investigation.

The Hollister Police Department also expressed their condolences to the family and friends of Nikko Espinoza.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Torres at 831-638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.