HPD arrests man for DUI and possession of drugs for sale

Police said they found found several drug paraphernalia items, a large amount of methamphetamine and suspected heroin, as well as other items commonly used to sell drugs.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department.

In a news release on Feb. 16, the Hollister Police Department stated it had arrested a local man for driving under the influence and drug possession for sales.

On Feb. 15 around 4 p.m., Officer James Robledo was dispatched to the 1500 block of Memorial Drive for a report of a man who appeared passed out in his parked vehicle. The man had reportedly been there for about 45 minutes with the engine idling.

Police stated that Robledo arrived and contacted the man, identified as Hollister resident Sean Daudet, 35. Officer Robledo was able to wake Daudet and observed him showing possible signs of drug intoxication. He conducted a field sobriety test and determined the subject was under the influence of drugs while having control of a motor vehicle. Daudet was placed into custody.

Upon further investigation, police stated that Officer Robledo found several drug paraphernalia items, a large amount of methamphetamine and suspected heroin. Other items commonly used to the sell drugs were also found.

Daudet was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug for sales and transportation of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact Officer James Robledo at (831) 636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.