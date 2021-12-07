HPD arrests teenager for terrorist threats

HPD's investigation found no credible threats.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced it arrested a 14-year-old San Benito High School student Dec. 7 for allegedly making threats through social media to harm fellow students. He was arrested at home prior to the start of school. No credible threat was revealed during the investigation.

Officers said they received a call at 10:05 p.m. on Dec. 6 concerning threatening statements on social media. The suspect allegedly sent messages to others threatening to harm students at the high school. The messages included a specific plan on how and when the student intended to carry out an attack.

According to police, the night shift officer contacted School Resource Officer (SRO) Rene Rayas who identified the suspect and located the suspect’s home. The SRO notified San Benito High School administration of the threat and school staff collaborated throughout the investigation.

At around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 7, officers spoke with the parents, who were cooperative and allowed a search of the home. Police said no weapons were located and no access to weapons was discovered.

The student was taken into custody at the residence and charged with making terrorist threats, according to police.

San Benito High School District Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum said, “we appreciate our ongoing collaboration with the Hollister Police Department to support our commitment to a safe school environment. The district is grateful for the timely response and resolution to this threat prior to the student coming to campus.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Rayas at 831-636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.