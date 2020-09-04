HPD arrests three for gang-related gun possession

Police said officers located a loaded illegal AR-15 rifle during a traffic stop, and arrested the adult driver and two teenage females for several crimes.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department.

On Aug. 31, Hollister police officers located a loaded illegal AR-15 rifle during a traffic stop, and arrested the adult driver and two teenage females for several crimes.

According to a recent press release, around 11:50 p.m., Officer Eduardo Solis was on patrol when he noticed a car being driven on the roadway in violation of the California Vehicle Code. Officer Solis made a traffic stop on the car on the 100 block of Fourth Street and contacted the driver and two female passengers. The driver could not produce identification and there was an odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the car.

Police said during the investigation, officers discovered an AR-15 style rifle in the vehicle and within easy reach to all of the occupants of the car. The rifle was loaded and didn’t have a serial number affixed as required by law. Officer Solis also discovered information indicative of criminal street gang activity, according to the release.

Police arrested the driver, Leonardo Villafuerte, 19 of Royal Oaks, for carrying a loaded weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime in addition to possessing methamphetamine. He was booked at the San Benito County Jail.

The front female passenger (17 years old from Watsonville) was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime and possessing drug paraphernalia. The rear female passenger (17 years old from Hollister) was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime. Police said all of the arrested were also booked for participating in a criminal street gang. The juveniles were booked at San Benito County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone having information on this case asked to call Officer Eduardo Solis at the Hollister Police Department at 636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.