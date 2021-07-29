HPD arrests three men in connection to July 15 downtown shooting

Charges range from discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to attempted murder.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced it made three additional arrests in connection with the July 15 fight and shooting in downtown Hollister.

The released said that on July 15 at about 11:54 p.m., Hollister Police officers responded to the area of Wentz Alley and San Benito Street regarding a large group of people with weapons involved in a fight. As officers arrived, they heard gunfire and saw people scattering in all directions. A 15-year-old was arrested for resisting and delaying officers at the scene.

During the initial investigation at the scene, officers located shell casings from two different weapons and determined that a fight broke out between two groups which ended in gunfire.

The Hollister Police Department’s detective bureau investigated this incident and learned the fight involved 10 to 15 individuals. Two involved suspects fired handguns during the incident.

According to police, search warrants were served leading to three arrests:

on July 19 Anthony Cervantes,23, was arrested and booked into the San Benito County jail on the charge of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

On July 21 Hollister resident Abel Pasillas Jr.,23, was arrested and booked into the San Benito County jail on the charges of attempted murder, shooting at a vehicle, probation violations, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony and carrying a loaded firearm while being a criminal street gang member.

On July 28 Jose Vega was arrested for his involvement in the initial fight prior to the shooting. He was booked at the county jail for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Morgan at the Hollister Police Department at 831-638-4115. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.