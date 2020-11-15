HPD arrests two people in connection with car burglaries

Driver of car faces three charges while passenger faces one.

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department

Hollister Police Department arrested two Watsonville residents, one in connection to prowling and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release.

On November 10, just after midnight, the Hollister Police Department received a report of a man on the 400 block of Promise Way walking up to parked, unoccupied cars and trying to open the doors. Some of the attempts to open the doors were captured by a Ring camera system.

Officer Rayas responded to the call and located a car leaving the area. Officer Rayas suspected the car may be related to the incident and he noticed the car had a vehicle code violation. He made a traffic stop and upon contacting the driver of the vehicle, Officer Rayas discovered there was another adult male passenger who had been hiding; lying down on the back seat.

Officer Rayas noticed the driver of the car was wearing clothing consistent with that described by the reporting party of the man trying to open car doors. During his investigation, Officer Rayas discovered both individuals were from Watsonville, the driver had a suspended license and both individuals were in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers recovered items in the vehicle that may have been unreported stolen property. The property was a portable torch and a battery powered spotlight that is consistent with items found in construction work trucks. The items were booked at the police department for safe keeping pending the location of the possible owner.

Subsequently, the driver, Mario Acostaperez (35) was placed under arrest and transported to the San Benito County Jail where he was booked for Prowling, Driving on a Suspended license and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His passenger, Roberto Arredondo (24) was also booked for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The police department values our partnership with our community to keep our city safe. The Hollister Police Department would like to thank the resident who called the police in a timely manner and assisted the police in arresting individuals who were targeting the neighborhood.