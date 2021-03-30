HPD arrests woman for climbing railroad crossing lights

49-year-old also had two outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Railroad lights near the corner of San Benito and First streets. Photo by Noe Magaña.

The Hollister Police Department arrested a transient woman on March 28 after she climbed up and stayed on railroad crossing lights for four hours. Police charged her with trespassing on railroad property, a misdemeanor.

Ana Parra, 49, climbed the lights at First and San Benito streets around 4 p.m., interim Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said. As a safety precaution, police closed the street.

“She refused for about four hours to come down until she finally did,” Reynoso said.

Reynoso said the Hollister Fire Department parked an engine underneath Parra in case she fell, and later inflated a boxing ring jumper intended for parties and placed it underneath for her safety.

According to Reynoso, Parra had two outstanding warrants: one for smuggling drugs into jail and another for failure to appear at a court hearing. Though police believe she was intoxicated, she did not receive any alcohol-related charges. Reynoso said Parra has a history of arrests related to controlled substance abuse.

Parra was not taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, Reynoso said, as she was not cited under section 5150, a Welfare and Institutions Code which allows a person with mental health issues to be involuntarily held for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization.

HPD and the San Benito County Behavioral Health Department are creating a response team to handle cases involving mental health. HPD called Behavioral Health to request support, but the department was unavailable as the team is not yet active, Reynoso said, adding that he hopes the team will be active as early as next month, but it depends on how soon training is completed. He noted that COVID-19 has caused several training session cancelations.

Behavioral Health Department Director Alan Yamamoto was not immediately available for comment.

