HPD awarded $50,000 traffic grant

Funds to be used on DUI checkpoints, enforce violations such as speeding, failure to stop and yield, and community education presentations.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department announced that it received a $50,000 grant for traffic programs aimed at deterring dangerous and illegal driving. The grant was provided from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” Chief of Police Carlos Reynoso said in a press release. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads,”

According to police, the grant will pay for additional enforcement measures, including:

DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers.

Enforcement operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The grant program will run through September 2022.