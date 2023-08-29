Information provided by the City of Hollister

On August 22, 2023, The California Peace Officer Standards and Training, known as POST, honored the City of Hollister Police Chief Reynoso with an Executive Certification.

The award was presented in person by POST Representative Jeff Dunn (Retired Kingsburg Chief of Police). The Executive Certification is the most prestigious award that POST grants to executive command positions of police chief or sheriff.

To become eligible for this award, multiple requirements must be met to include:

Satisfy the requirements specified in subsection 1202(b)(1),

Possess or be eligible to possess an Advanced Certificate,

Complete a minimum of 60 semester units from an accredited college or university or possess an accredited degree (i.e., AA, BA, MA, etc.),

Complete the POST Executive Development Course and

Possess a minimum of two years of law enforcement experience as a permanent agency head with the current employing agency.

During the completion of this certification, the Chief engaged a broad range of contemporary topics, issues, and trends relevant to law enforcement executives. Once Chief Reynoso completed the course work, his last outstanding requirement was to complete two years as the full-time Chief of Police, which he completed in June 2023.

“Receiving this certificate is a culmination of many things, but I could not have done it without the support throughout the years of this organization and the amazing people who make up the Hollister Police Department.” Chief Reynoso

This award is a tremendous accomplishment for the organization and inspirational for all to continue to be lifelong students. Chief Reynoso stated, “All long journeys start with the first step. If you only think about the end goal, the requirements to reach it may seem daunting and inaccessible. Believe in yourself and invest in yourself by putting in the work. The fruits of your labor may take years to appear, but you will be better off and so happy that you put in the hard work when you did.”

The City of Hollister is exceptionally proud of Chief Reynoso and would like to congratulate him and his department.