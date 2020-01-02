HPD donates surplus vehicles to SBHS auto program

The addition of two 2009 Ford Crown Victoria police cars offer more opportunities for students to learn and improve their automobile diagnosis and repair skills.

Information provided by Adam Breen, public information/community relations officer with San Benito High School.

The Hollister Police Department recently donated two surplus vehicles to the San Benito High School auto program, which will give more students opportunities to learn and improve their automobile diagnosis and repair skills in Tom Agan’s program.

“Students depend on these vehicles for their training,” said Agan, noting that the class has worked on nine vehicles, most of which are from model years before 2000. The addition of two, 2009 Ford Crown Victoria police cars “really helps our students to be trained on relatively up-to-date vehicle systems representative of what they will see in the transportation industry.”

Agan compared the auto shop vehicles to individual machines in another CTE (Career Technical Education) class: “You can’t have a welding class with only three welders for 36 students,” he said. “The same concept applies to auto classes, so each of our nine vehicles is important to the learning process.”

Agan thanked Hollister Auto Parts for “getting me in touch with the right people, and the City of Hollister and City Council for making it all happen.”