HPD investigating assault and robbery case

Law enforcement releases photos of two suspects.

The Hollister Police department released photos of two people who are suspected of being involved in a “brutal assault and robbery” case in downtown Hollister on July 8. Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said two people confronted the victim outside a bar near Fifth and San Benito Streets. The victim then ran north on San Benito Street but was caught halfway between Fifth and Fourth streets where the victim was kicked in the head and lost consciousness.

Reynoso added a wallet and money was stolen from the victim.

He said the police released the photos so the community could help identify the suspects as the victim suffered a head injury and “doesn’t have much to go on,”

and in hopes of getting information that can lead to the people who did it.

People can reach out to WeTip anonymously and may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. People can also call the police with information at 831-636-4331