HPD investigating downtown shooting

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department.

The Hollister Police Department is investigating a May 8 shooting in downtown.

At 6:11 p.m., officers responded to Jessie’s Gas at 710 San Benito Street regarding reports of shots fired. According to a May 9 press release, several callers reported to 9-1-1 that there was a fight at the gas station that had resulted in people possibly being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and discovered two gunshot victims had been transported by a private vehicle to Hazel Hawkins Hospital, the release said. Two 18-year-old males were treated for gunshot wounds, flown to a trauma center, and were in serious condition at the time of this release.

Police said that following the initial report of a shooting, officers located a vehicle that matched the description of one of the involved vehicles in the fight and shooting. Police detained driver Ulysses Urbina and later arrested him for crimes related to the initial fight call. He was booked at the San Benito County Jail on a single count of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime, the release said. Police do not believe Urbina to be the shooting suspect.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have information related to this investigation. Specifically, the Hollister Police Department is seeking information about a newer model, dark colored four-door sedan that was seen leaving the area and was occupied by the other parties involved in the altercation and shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Detective Bureau at The Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.