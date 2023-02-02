HPD investigating reported shooting on McCray Street

The Hollister Police Department announced it is investigating a reported shooting on the 100 block of McCray Street that occurred Feb. 1 around 10:30 p.m. Police said the victim reported they were walking their dog when they were approached by a group of three subjects who asked if they were gang members.

“The victim kept walking, and the suspects fired one round from a handgun at the victim,” police said. “The round grazed the victim’s shoe and struck a parked vehicle.”

It added the victim was not injured. This is the first reported shooting of the year by Hollister police.

Anyone with information may call 831-636-4331.