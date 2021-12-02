HPD restarts Coffee With a Cop event

Residents show interest in the qualifications that are needed to become an officer.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Leila Sadeghian

On Nov. 29, the Hollister Police Department hosted Coffee with a Cop, a community engagement event that allows people to talk to local police officers about their concerns regarding the community.

According to previous local law enforcement announcements, “Coffee with a Cop is a chance to meet your local police officers and have a cup of coffee with them.”

At the event, Hollister residents and police officers were able to talk in a casual environment.

When BenitoLink was present, about five people stopped by the pop-up tent outside of Calavera Coffee in Hollister to chat with officers Macierz and Martinez, Sergeant Leland and Chief Carlos Reynoso.

One parent mentioned his daughter’s interest in becoming involved in law enforcement. Reynoso and other officers spoke about training programs and qualifications needed to become part of law enforcement. Officers also mentioned that the public can apply for ride-alongs.

Another guest asked about what is needed to be a police officer. Reynoso explained some basic requirements needed for officers but stressed that skills learned in college are generally very beneficial.

This was the first Coffee with a Cop event since the COVID pandemic. Police said they will host another event in the future. No date has been set.

