HPD to host community meeting on July 30

Police seeking input from residents on the future of policing in Hollister. La police esta buscando aporte de residentes sobre el future del departamento.

The Hollister Police Department will be having a community meeting concerning their long-term engagement plan on July 30 at the Community Center located at 300 West Street. The first meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. in English and the second at 1 p.m in Spanish.

The purpose of the meeting is to get the public’s input on the future of the Hollister Police Department. Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said it was important for him that the community know about the event and that as many residents as possible participate in the discussion.

El Departamento de Policia de Hollister tendrá una junta con la comunidad el 30 de Julio para desarrollar un plan estratégico a largo plazo sobre el futuro del departamento. La junta en ingles sera a las 9 a.m. y en español sera a la 1 p.m. en el Community Center localizado en 300 West Street.

El jefe de policia Carlos Reynoso dijo que era muy importante que la comunidad participe en la junta.