HSD creates parent FAQ to address distance learning questions

This article was contributed by the Hollister School District.

The Hollister School District is committed to keeping parents informed during school closures. We want distance learning to be workable for families during this time of public health crisis. The district has created a three page Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document to provide more information on Distance Learning. Parents should visit www.hesd.org and click on the “HSD Parent Updates” banner.

The Parent FAQ document addresses many questions that impact all students such as:

Do students have to have Chromebooks to complete Distance Learning assignments? During Distance Learning instruction, grades 4-8 students will be assigned work in online platforms such as Google Classroom. Chromebooks were distributed to families before April 20. If your student needs a Chromebook/internet for schoolwork, HSD can provide it. Please contact your principal.

How will I know that my child is staying on track with his/her learning? Your child’s teacher will be in contact with their students to provide feedback on progress. Teachers are available via district email as well.

How will learning experiences in the early learning (TK-3) grades be designed for distance learning? Videos and teacher interaction with students accompany weekly packet assignments. All weekly packets are designed by your child’s teachers so they can teach and monitor student learning each week. All packets must be picked up at the school site where your child attends so they get the learning packet designed and taught by their teacher. All students TK-3 are expected to login to Footsteps 2 Brilliance at least five days a week for 20 to 30 minutes. Your child’s teacher and principal are checking progress regularly! This will ensure your child makes progress and does not lose ground with reading and literacy skills. Besides, it is really fun and engaging!

What is happening with grades now that we’re doing distance learning? Teachers will provide feedback about the learning activities submitted and through online participation. There will be no “official” grading, however students may use these learning opportunities to improve their grades. Students will be promoted to the next grade for the 2020-2021 school year. The district is creating plans to assess and support individual student needs as we transition to the 2020-2021 school year.

Please visit this website for the link to the district’s FAQ:

https://www.hesd.org/news/2020/5/1/distance-learning-parent-updates-amp-faq

For more information, please contact Director of Educational Services Caroline Calero at ccalero@hesd.org