HSD fills assistant principal role for new school

Maylani Mahler will move from Ladd Lane to Rancho Santana School in April 2021.

Information provided by Hollister School District.

Ladd Lane Elementary School Assistant Principal Maylani Mahler is expected to serve in the same role at Hollister School District’s new campus, Rancho Santana School, starting April 2021. Mahler began teaching at Ladd Lane in 2002.

“Mrs. Mahler comes with a wealth of experience having taught elementary and middle school grades, as well as experience in intervention, instructional coaching, and Capturing Kids Hearts,” Superintendent Diego Ochoa said in a recent release. “She is top-notch educator and will flourish with Principal Dizon’s mentorship.”

Mahler was raised in Hollister where she currently resides with her family. She is a 1996 graduate of San Benito High School and earned degrees at Loyola Marymount and San Jose State.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with the new Rancho Santana School families and implement Capturing Kids Hearts to create a positive school culture where our staff, students, and families feel safe, welcomed, and loved,” Mahler said.

Mahler will join Anissa Dizon, principal of Rancho Santana School, in rounding out the school administrative team.

“I have had the privilege of working with Maylani as an instructional coach and the positive energy she will bring to our new campus is exhilarating!” Dizon said. “Along with her positivity, Maylani is a go-getter! She takes initiative, builds relationships, and is definitely a crucial team player. She will be key to helping create our trusting, learning culture and I can not wait to begin the process with her support!”