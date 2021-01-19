HSD offers programs to support parents

Series of evening classes aims to support parents and students as they work through the challenges of distance learning and prepare for a return to school.

Information provided by Hollister School District.

The Hollister School District is hosting series of parent classes designed to support parents and students as they work through the challenges of distance learning and prepare for a return to school in 2021. The sessions will be offered in both English and Spanish, with the support of Fresno State University, The San Benito County Office Education and the San Benito County school social worker, as well as expertise from within the Hollister School District.

Topics include:

Structuring the School Day at Home—Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.

Dual Language Immersion 101—Jan. 27 at 5 p.m.

Positive Parenting—Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.

Social-Emotional support for your child—Feb 10 at 5 p.m.

If you are interested in partnering with HSD Parent University for future sessions, email eveltri@hesd.org, jmiller@hesd.org or mmayler@hesd.org.