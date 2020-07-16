HSD to consider implementing distance learning at start of school year

Trustees previously adopted a hybrid learning model on June 23.

The Hollister School District will consider a change to its hybrid reopening plan at a July 28 Board of Trustees meeting. According to a July 16 release, the district is developing a plan to implement distance learning at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Trustees previously adopted a hybrid learning model at a June 23 meeting that would consist of two full school days where students will be divided into two groups, A and B. Group A would attend Mondays and Tuesdays, while Group B would attend Thursdays and Fridays, leaving Wednesday open for facility cleaning by the custodial team.

“Much has changed since then and the number of COVID-19 cases in the city of Hollister, in San Benito County, and throughout the State of California are increasing at a troubling rate,” Superintendent Diego Ochoa wrote in the release. “Many local and regional school districts have decided to implement continued distance learning when the 2020-2021 school year begins.”

The first day of instruction is planned for Aug. 17.