HSD to host drive-thru promotion parades

Events will give all eighth graders the opportunity to be recognized for their accomplishments.

This article was contributed by the Hollister School District.

The Hollister School District is excited to announce that all five middle schools will be holding Eighth Grade Drive-Through Promotion Parades. The parades have been coordinated by Kip Ward, director of student services.

The promotion parades will give all eighth graders the opportunity to be recognized for their accomplishments.

“Hats off to the administration, staff and parent clubs who have started to think of innovative, unique ways to honor our eighth graders,” Superintendent Diego Ochoa said. “We know how hard our students have worked and we could not be more proud of their achievements.”

Each student will be handed a promotion certificate as their vehicle pulls up to the designated Promotion Parade celebration area. Everyone will remain in their car during the parades and follow the guidelines that are in order regarding COVID-19. This celebration will be live streamed on youtube.hesd.org for all to enjoy.

“The district has coordinated with the city of Hollister, San Benito County Public Works, and the San Benito County Health Department regarding these plans to ensure the safety of all participants,” Ward said. “All school sites are working hard to make this event memorable for your student by planning for decorations, music and a festive Drive-Through Promotion Parade.”

The dates and locations for each school’s promotion parade is listed below:

Maze Middle School, June 10 @ Maze Campus

HDLA, June 10 @ Bolado Park

Rancho San Justo Middle School, June 11 @ Bolado Park

Calaveras/AAA, June 11 @ Calaveras/AAA Campus