Human remains found on Salinas Grade Road

Human remains were discovered Jan. 6 around 12:15 p.m. on Salinas Grade Road. Captain Eric Taylor with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office said given the condition of the body, the remains could have been there as long as a few weeks to a few months ago. Age and ethnicity are not known at this time, but Taylor added the remains appear to be male.

Taylor said motorists discovered the body and called the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. When it was determined that the body was within the San Benito County line, they contacted the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, Taylor said deputies found a substantially decomposed body. They processed the scene and transported the remains to the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner for DNA testing.

A forensic pathologist will examine the remains within a week depending on case load, Taylor said, and do DNA comparisons of missing persons in the area. He added that there were no obvious signs of foul play.