Hundreds of athletes compete in Gifted Games

Hollister High School hosted the annual event May 5.

Athletes competing in a race at the Annual Gifted Games. Photo by Adam Bell.

Hollister High School held the Annual Gifted Games on May 5 at the Andy Hardin Stadium. The Gifted Games had not been done for over three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Hollister High School news release, there were over 400 students with disabilities from Hollister and Gilroy that participated in the Gifted Games.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 did the opening ceremony and the National Anthem was performed by Hollister High School student Julia Magdei.

Athletes from local elementary and high schools, and special needs programs participated in activities such as the mile race, soccer, darts, wheelchair races and dash events.

The event also provided athletes with lunches and a medal ceremony.