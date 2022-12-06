Hwy 1 near Big Sur remains closed

Closures may impact residents who are planing on using scenic route.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 said a roughly 2-mile stretch of Highway 1 remains closed from near the Big Creek Vista Point at the south end to near Dolan Point at the north end in Monterey County.

“A more expansive road closure originally went into effect Dec. 3, following several rockslides and debris on the roadway during a rain event,” the news release said. “The road was closed from 2.5 miles south of Big Sur at Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County. Maintenance teams worked on cleanup efforts while geotech engineers assessed various locations along the corridor.”

The new, shortened closure limits were determined Dec. 5 while crews continue to cleanup materials and fix a damaged rock barrier at Cow Cliffs, the release said.

Caltrans said message and directional signs are in place to alert travelers of the closure.

“Travelers will find that the majority of Highway 1 remains open besides this roughly 2-mile stretch,” The release said. “Depending on their destination, travelers can either take US 101 to Highway 46 to Highway 1 north through Ragged Point to the closure at Big Creek Vista Pt. or take US 101 to Hwy. 68 to Highway 1 south through Big Sur to the closure at Dolan Point.”

A full opening of Highway 1 is anticipated to occur by the end of the day Dec. 8, weather permitting, Caltrans said.

For traffic updates on other state highways travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318, or can visit the District 5 website here.