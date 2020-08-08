Hwy 101 ramps at Wildhorse Road near King City to remain closed

Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes while roadwork continues through August.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

The pavement rehabilitation construction project along Highway 101 near King City will continue with ongoing closures of the on and off ramps at Wildhorse Road.

The northbound 101 Wildhorse Road on and off ramps will be closed through Aug. 18. The southbound on and off ramps will be closed through Aug. 27.

Temporary detours will be used to direct traffic to the First Street on and off ramps. Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

This roadwork is necessary for the safety of travelers and to protect adjacent properties.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5