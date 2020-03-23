Hwy 101 rehabilitation project scheduled to start April 2

Caltrans said closures announced for this week have been cancelled.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

Repairs to 10.5 miles of Highway 101, installation of a concrete median barrier and widening of the Salinas River Bridge is expected to take place starting Thursday, April 2. Closures announced for this week have been cancelled.

According to a Caltrans release on March 23, the widening will take place just south of Wild Horse Road to Teague Avenue in King City. There will be a traffic switch in each direction.

Motorists traveling in the no. 2 (right) lane of northbound Highway 101 between Wild Horse Road and First Street will be transitioned onto the newly reconstructed northbound no. 1 (left) lane on Thursday, April 2. The work to construct this transition will take place from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Motorists traveling in the no. 2 (right) lane of southbound Highway 101 between Wild Horse Road and First Street will be transitioned onto the newly reconstructed southbound no. 1 (left) lane on Friday, April 3. The work to construct this transition is scheduled from 5 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This new traffic configuration will be in effect for several months while construction proceeds on the no. 2 (right) lanes and ramps behind a protective barrier, the release said.

Caltrans also said that electronic message signs will be posted to inform the public about this roadwork. The California Highway Patrol will be present.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects, call District 5 at (831) 372-0862.