Hwy 101 road damage ‘under investigation’

Caltrans says repairs will reveal why the asphalt buckled.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna

Following the emergency repairs on southbound lanes of Hwy 101 just north of Hwy 156 on Sept. 7, Caltrans conducted improvements on northbound lanes. Caltrans said the road buckled on southbound lanes of Hwy 101 on Sept. 5, possibly because of high temperatures. However, Caltrans Public Information Officer Kevin Drabinski said, “The cause of the road buckling is still under investigation.

“Repairs will reveal the cause of the road to buckle,” he added.

On Sept. 12, Caltrans began repairs to prevent any further degradation on the northbound lanes of Hwy 101. Road conditions are now under caution as Caltrans works to address northbound lanes, Drabinski said. Work is expected to be completed Sept. 14.

Drabinski said the cost of repairs for both south and northbound projects is $650,000.

