Information provided by Caltrans District 5. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project continues over the next several weeks with a summary of upcoming roadwork noted below:

Subgrade preparation East of Union Road followed by structural pavement work.

Concrete pavement work expected to begin on the new lanes in mid-December.

Continuation of the installation of steel rebar for the new Eastbound lanes.

Bridge work in preparation for installation of barrier rails and approach slabs.

Storm drain work in the vicinity of San Juan Creek.

Reminder: San Juan Hollister Road remains closed to through traffic between Union Road and 4th Street / Highway 156 Business Route for this stage of construction. This closure is necessary not only for construction related activities but also for the safety of our crews. Please continue to take alternate routes through this area.

About the Project

The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will construct a four-lane expressway immediately south of the existing Hwy. 156 alignment. This 5.2-mile project will begin in San Juan Bautista at The Alameda and continue to just east of Hwy. 156 Business Route (4th St.) in Hollister.

During construction, access will be closed from Hwy. 156 to Mission Vineyard Rd. in San Juan Bautista. Also, travelers will not be able to access San Juan Hollister Rd. from Union Rd.

Updates for the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project can be found on the Transportation Updates page of the Council of San Benito County Governments at:

http://sanbenitocog.org/transportation-updates/

The contractor for this project is Teichert Construction of Sacramento, CA. This project is expected to conclude in Summer 2025.