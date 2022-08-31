Hwy 156 Improvement Project begins earthwork behind barrier

Roadway excavation and potholing for underground construction will start at The Alameda, and continuing in an eastbound direction.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans announced it will begin earthwork behind barrier between San Juan Bautista and Hollister for the Highway 156 Improvement Project. It added the project continues with primary work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the current alignment of Hwy. 156.

“Now that K-rail has been placed, crews are working behind the barriers to perform initial clearing and earthwork activities,” the news release said. “Roadway excavation and potholing for underground construction will begin soon, starting at The Alameda, and continuing in an eastbound direction. Only occasional traffic control is anticipated on an as needed basis for the first several months of this project.”

It added that Caltrans identified trees that would need to be removed, either to make way for the roadway, or because the health of the trees was compromised as part of the environmental review process for this project. Additionally, vegetation was identified as needing to be cut back or removed in the creek to accommodate placement of a new bridge.

“Caltrans has a remediation plan in place and will be replanting 170 oaks, a combination of Live Oaks and Valley Oaks in the area,” the release said. “Caltrans will also be replanting riparian species such as Sycamore, Cottonwood, and Willow in the creek as well as some Ceanothus and Elderberry shrubs.”

The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project is a four-lane expressway immediately south of the existing Hwy. 156 alignment. This 5.2-mile project will begin in San Juan Bautista at The Alameda and continue to just east of Hwy. 156 Business Route (Fourth Street) in Hollister.

During construction, access will be closed from Hwy. 156 to Mission Vineyard Rd. in San Juan Bautista. Also, travelers will not be able to access San Juan Hollister Rd. from Union Road.

The focus of the $105.9 million expansion is to relieve traffic congestion on Hwy 156 and “reduce peak hour traffic congestion and save millions in vehicle operating and accident costs,” according to the Caltrans website. The project is funded through local traffic impact fees and the statewide transportation and improvement program.

Caltrans estimates the project will save $34.6 million in accident and vehicle operating costs over 20 years; provide a $102.8 million return on investment in the same period; and reduce congestion by 1,902 hours daily and 694,257 hours annually.

Updates for the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project can be found on the Transportation Updates page of the Council of San Benito County Governments at:

http://sanbenitocog.org/transportation-updates/