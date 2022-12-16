Hwy 156 improvement project continues with earthwork and soil stabilization

Earthwork between Mission Vineyard and Union Road will start with lime treatment of the original ground.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 announced construction on the Highway 156 corridor improvement project continues with much of the progress dependent on weather conditions.

“Crews were successful in removing an abandoned utility gas line at Union Road which PG&E had flagged as potentially containing hazardous substances,” the release said. “Field tests revealed the 12-inch gas line to be free of toxins. Removal of the line means that roadway excavation near Union Road can proceed.”

It added earthwork between Mission Vineyard and Union Road will start with lime treatment of the original ground to help stabilize and harden the previously irrigated soil.

“Evaluations of the wet grade are ongoing, and weather and soil conditions will continue to be factors in determining the progress of large-scale earthwork efforts,” the release said.

The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project is the construction a four-lane expressway immediately south of the existing Highway 156 alignment. This 5.2-mile project will begin in San Juan Bautista at The Alameda and continue to just east of Highway 156 Business Route (Fourth Street) in Hollister.

The focus of the $105.9 million expansion is to relieve traffic congestion on Highway 156 and “reduce peak hour traffic congestion and save millions in vehicle operating and accident costs,” according to the Caltrans website. The project is funded through local traffic impact fees and the statewide transportation and improvement program.

Caltrans estimates the project will save $34.6 million in accident and vehicle operating costs over 20 years; provide a $102.8 million return on investment in the same period; and reduce congestion by 1,902 hours daily and 694,257 hours annually.

Sacramento-based Teichert construction is the contractor. This project is expected to conclude in summer 2025.

Updates for the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project can be found on the Transportation Updates page of the Council of San Benito County Governments at here.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Benito County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at here.