Hwy 156 improvement project continues with flagging operations across Union Road

Work begins Wednesday and will continue for several weeks.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project continues with a distinctive focus over the next several weeks.

Crews will accelerate efforts to excavate the Union Road Hill and plan to move some 120,000 cubic yards of material from that area and distribute it throughout areas west of that location.

To distribute this material, haul trucks will pass back and forth across Union Road, just south of Hwy. 156.

Travelers will encounter a flagging operation at Union Road just south of Hwy. 156 which will be in effect Mon. through Fri. from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Travelers can expect brief delays while flaggers conduct intermittent traffic control when trucks need to travel across Union Road.

Weather permitting, this flagging operation is expected to begin Wed. May 3, and will continue for the next several weeks. Updates will be provided as progress continues on excavation of the hillside.

Reminder: San Juan Hollister Road remains closed to through traffic between Union Road and 4th Street / Highway 156 Business Route for the duration of construction. This closure is necessary not only for construction-related activities but also for the safety of our crews. Please continue to take alternate routes through this area.

Updates for the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project can be found on the Transportation Updates page of the Council of San Benito County Governments at:

http://sanbenitocog.org/transportation-updates/