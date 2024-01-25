Information provided by Caltrans District 5. Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project continues this week with the installation of signage to restrict left turn maneuvers from Lucy Brown Lane, Bixby Road and Flint Road onto State Route 156.

These left turn maneuvers will be prohibited beginning Monday, January 29 and will be in effect Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 7 pm.

These no left turn signs are being installed to prevent travelers from these three locations from making left turns across oncoming traffics. This additional signage will enhance operational efficiency for all travelers in the corridor.

This traffic control measure was adopted via resolution by the council of San Benito County Governments and the San Benito County Board of Supervisors.

About the Project

The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will construct a four-lane expressway immediately south of the existing Hwy. 156 alignment. This 5.2-mile project extends from San Juan Bautista at The Alameda and continues to just east of Hwy. 156 Business Route (4th St.) in Hollister.

During construction, access will be closed from Hwy. 156 to Mission Vineyard Rd. in San Juan Bautista. Also, travelers will not be able to access San Juan Hollister Rd. from Union Rd.

Updates for the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project can be found on the Transportation updates page of the Council of San Benito County Governments at: http://sanbenitocog.org/transportation-updates

The contractor for this project is Teichert Construction of Sacramento, CA. This project is expected to conclude in the Fall of 2025.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media Platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5