Hwy 198 at Hwy 25 to close due to wildfire

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.
Caltrans announced several road closures in the San Benito and Monterey Counties effective July 19.
Of note for San Benito County residents: Highway 198: Route 25: Long-Term Closure
There will be a full closure of eastbound and westbound Highway 198 at Highway 25 due to wildfire.
The following could also impact San Benito commuters:
Laurel Drive, Salinas: Long-Term
There will be a full closure of the northbound on and off-ramp of Highway 101 at northbound West Laurel Drive for paving work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Highway 101: Layous – First Street, King City: Long-Term Closure
There will be one lane closure along northbound and southbound Highway 101 from Layous to First Street in King City for pavement work from 9:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Highway 101: NB Wild Horse Road – NB Highway 101: Long-Term
The on and off ramps lanes of northbound Wild Horse Road onto northbound Highway 101 will be closed for paving work. Electronic messaging and detour signs will be in place to alert motorists.