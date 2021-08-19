Hwy 25/156 roundabout included in $1.4 billion California transportation allocation

$12 million will go toward improving safety at the Hollister intersection.

A truck turns on Highway 156 at the intersection with Highway 25 where Caltrans proposes a roundabout. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Editor’s note: this article will be updated as BenitoLink receives further information such as the dimension of the roundabout

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated $1.4 billion on Aug. 19 for transportation infrastructure and improvemen projects, including $12 million for a rounabout at the intersection of State route 25 and Highway 156. CTC considers Highway 156 as a major corridor for large trucks.

“California continues to make significant investments in fixing our roads, highways, bridges and transit systems,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a press release. “SB 1 is critical to making these repairs and upgrades, while also supporting thousands of jobs that are essential for our economy.”

Caltrans project manager Brandy Rider said with funding in place, Caltrans will begin the bid process. She said construction is scheduled to start later this winter but factors such as weather and the bid process can delay the timeline.

“The soonest it could go out is December but it’s likely it’ll be early January,” Ryder said.

Caltrans is constructing the roundabout in an effort to “reduce the number of and severity of collissions,” according to the funding list document.

According to the release, over half of the funds, $884 million, come from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Other projects that received funding include:

$8 million for a pavement rehabilitation project on Hwy. 68 near Pacific Grove and Monterey. Project will extend the pavement service life of the roadway and improve safety and ride quality, and facilities will be upgraded to ADA standards.

$3 million for project on Hwy. 9 near Brookdale in Santa Cruz County to construct viaduct extension, retaining wall, roadway restoration, and establishment of permanent erosion control.

Active Transportation Projects approved include:

$290,000 for the City of Santa Barbara to install 0.65 miles of new Class II buffered bike lanes as well as curb extensions at six intersections and 210-feet of sidewalk infill to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians at Upper De La Vina Street.

$647,000 for the City of Watsonville for bike and pedestrian safety education as part of the Safer Access to Pájaro Valley High School and Beyond. Includes commitment over a 4-year period for engagement to inspire, educate, and activate community members to use active transportation.

The statement pointed out, ” SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.”

The public can learn more about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, by visiting RebuildingCA.ca.gov.