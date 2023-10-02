Information provided by Caltrans District 5

The project to perform restoration on the curve alignment along State Route 25 is continuing with travelers encountering one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers on loose gravel along this new alignment with speeds reduced to 15 mph.

Travelers will encounter daytime and overnight one-way reversing traffic control from just north of the San Benito Lateral to two miles south of State Route 146 near Pinnacles National Park, approximately 32 miles south of Hollister until the end of October.

Travelers can expect delays of 15 minutes. Commuters should allow for extra time traveling through this area.

Electronic message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers of this work.

The contractor for this $4.3 million construction project is Teichert Construction of Salinas. The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2023.