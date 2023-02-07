Hwy 25 from Shore Road to US 101 to close for Union Pacific Railroad repair

Four-day, 24/7 closure will be in effect from Friday Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. to Monday Feb. 13 at 4 p.m.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans has announced crews from the Union Pacific Railroad will be making repairs to their tracks at two locations on Hwy. 25 in San Benito County.

This work by the Union Pacific Railroad will result in a four-day, 24/7 closure of Hwy. 25 between Shore Rd. and US 101, from Friday Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. to Monday Feb. 13 at 4 p.m.

Detours will be available.

Travelers on Hwy. 25 traveling north from Hollister will be directed to make a right on Shore Rd. and then make a left on Frazier Lake Rd. before taking Hwy. 152 west to rejoin US 101 at the 10th St. ramps.

Travelers on southbound US 101 will be directed to take the exit for Hwy. 152 east, then turn right on Frazier Lake Rd., and another right on Shore Rd. before rejoining Hwy. 25.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers of this closure.

Travelers can expect delays of 20 minutes. Please allow for extra time during your commute through this area.