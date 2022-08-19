Improvement project on 156 to cause lane closures

Work begins Aug 21.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

In a news release on Aug. 19 Caltrans District 5 said the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will result in lane closures beginning Aug. 21.

Travelers will encounter one-way traffic control in both directions of Hwy. 156, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday August 21. Overnight, one-way traffic control, will take place through the morning of Friday August 26. The location of the traffic control will vary each night as crews make progress in installing the K-rail.

Once the K-rail is placed, crews will work behind the K-rail to perform initial clearing and earthwork activities. Only occasional traffic control is anticipated on an as needed basis during this project. Most of the work is focused along the new alignment of Hwy. 156 and away from the existing roadway.

During construction, access will be closed from Hwy. 156 to Mission Vineyard Road. in San Juan Bautista. Also, travelers will not be able to access San Juan Hollister Road. from Union Road.