Info on March 3 primary election polling stations

Official ballot drop box located in alley between Elections Office and San Benito County Free Library.

Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Office.

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to California Elections Code 12105, the following places have been designated for March 3 Presidential Primary Election.

Notice must be given that registered voters have been assigned to the polling places listed below. Voters can find their polling place assignments at www.sbcvote.us or by calling (831) 636-4016.

Polling Place Locations

Aromas Fire District Station, 492 Carpenteria Rd, Aromas. Precinct Number: 0205001

Calvary Baptist Church, 1900 Highland Dr, Hollister. Precinct Number: 0235426

Dunne Park, 600 West Street, Hollister. Precinct Number: 0535136

Hollister Recreation Center. 300 West Street, Hollister. Precinct Number: 0535105 & 0535212

Hollister School District. 2690 Cienega Road, Hollister. Precinct Number: 0480003

Immaculate Conception Catholic Community. 7290 Airline Highway, Tres Pinos. Precinct Number: 0475001

Ladd Lane Elementary School. 161 Ladd Lane, Hollister. Precinct Number: 0235320

Lighthouse Apostolic Church. 1515 Santa Ana Road, Hollister. Precinct Numbers: 0130001 & 135109

Rancho San Justo Middle School. 1201 Rancho Drive, Hollister. Precinct Number: 035111 & 0335315

Ridgemark Golf Club & Resort. 3800 Airline Highway, Hollister. Precinct Number: 0458001

San Juan Bautista Community Center. 10 San Jose St, San Juan Bautista. Precinct Numbers: 0201001 & 0265000

SDES Portuguese Hall. 695 7th Street, Hollister. Precinct Number: 0335213

Seventh-Day Adventist Church. 2121 Sunnyslope Road, Hollister. Precinct Number: 0435427

Spring Grove Elementary School. 500 Spring Grove Road, Hollister. Precinct Number: 0130002

Sunnyslope Christian Center. 1520 Sunnyslope Road. Precinct Number: 0135317 & 0135423

San Benito County Elections Department 440 5th Street, Hollister, Ca 95023

Drop Box Information

Location: Winn Alley at Fifth Street between the Elections Office and San Benito County Free Library.

Hours of Operation as of Feb. 3: 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. Election Day!

Ballot Pick Up Schedule: Monday – Friday (once a day by two election staff)

Por la presente se notifica la notificación de conformidad con el Código Electoral 12105 de California, los siguientes lugares han sidos para las Elecciones Primarias Presidenciales del 3 de marzo de 2020.

Se debe dar aviso de que asignado el asignado rós ha sido sidos a los lugares de votación enumerados a continuación. Los el pueden encontrar sus asignaciones de lugares de votación en www.sbcvote.us o la persona que se haga al 831- 636-4016.

Servicios de los lugares de votación

Estación del Distrito de Bomberos de Aromas, 492 Carpenteria Rd, Aromas. Número de precinto: 0205001

Iglesia Bautista del Calvario, 1900 Highland Dr, Hollister. Número de distrito: 0235426

Dunne Park, 600 West Street, Hollister. Número de distrito: 0535136

Hollister Recreation Center. 300 West Street, Hollister. Número de distrito: 0535105 y 0535212

Distrito Escolar de Hollister. 2690 Cienega Road, Hollister. Número de distrito: 0480003

Escuela Primaria Ladd Lane. 161 Ladd Lane, Hollister. Número de precinto: 0235320

Faro Iglesia Apostólica. 1515 Santa Ana Road, Hollister. Números de distrito: 0130001 y 135109

Escuela Secundaria Rancho San Justo. 1201 Rancho Drive, Hollister. Número de distrito: 035111 y 0335315

Ridgemark Golf Club & Resort. 3800 Airline Highway, Hollister. Número de precinto: 0458001

SDES Salón Portugués 695 7a Calle, Hollister. Número de precinto: 0335213Iglesia Adventista del

Séptimo Día. 2121 Sunnyslope Road, Hollister. Número de distrito: 0435427

Escuela Primaria Spring Grove. 500 Spring Grove Road, Hollister. Número de distrito: 0130002

Sunnyslope Christian Center. 1520 Sunnyslope Road. Número de precinto: 0135317 y 0135423

Un Centro Comunitario San Juan Bautista. 10 San José St, San Juan Bautista. Números de precinto: 0201001 y 0265000

Comunidad Católica Inmaculada Concepción. 7290 Autopista de Líneas Aéreas, Tres Pinos. Número de precinto: 0475001

Departamento de Elecciones del Condado de San Benito 440 5th Street, Hollister, Ca 95023

Ubicación de la información de DropBox:

Winn Alley en 5th St (entre la biblioteca y nuestra oficina)

Horas de operación (a partir del 3 febrero de 2020): ¡24 horas al día hasta el día de laseleccione sseleccione a las 8 pm!

Horario de recogida de papeletas: Lunes a Viernes Una vez al día por dos personal electoral