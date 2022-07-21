Internet provider to host event in San Juan Bautista

Garlic.com's July 21 event will include music, games and prizes.

Information provided by Garlic.com



Garlic.Com is hosting a free ice cream social July 21 at Vertigo Coffee Roasters in San Juan Bautista from 6-8:30 p.m. According to a news release, the free event will include free coffee and ice cream sundaes, music, games, trivia and prizes.

The release said Garlic.com, whose parent company South Valley Internet was founded in 1994, has provided internet service to Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy.

“Partnering with the nonprofit Balanced Access, Garlic.Com has embarked on a project to bridge the digital divide in San Benito County,” the release said. “Working with the Aromas-San Juan Unified School District and the San Juan Bautista Rotary Club, the partnership has set a goal to ensure that every student in the local district has fast, reliable internet regardless of the families’ financial situation.”

Garlic.com Chief Operating Officer Elise Brentnall, is a resident of San Juan Bautista.



The release said participants are encouraged to RSVP at 831-586-8222 to ensure they get a bag of goodies that will be distributed at the event.











